News homes proposed for Merrillville subdivision

MERRILLVILLE — New residential construction is proposed for a parcel once owned by Merrillville, but town officials are unsure how much development the site can handle.

Reliable Properties is asking the Plan Commission to divide the 1-acre parcel in the 7400 block of Wilson Place into four lots for the construction of single-family homes.

Commissioner Brian Dering said the site is in a subdivision that was approved in the 1970s by Merrillville’s first Town Board, and the property was initially slated as a park.

“It was always supposed to be a park with a ball field,” said Town Councilwoman Marge Uzelac, president of the Plan Commission.

The town sold the Wilson Place parcel in an auction in 2013, Dering said during a recent commission workshop session.

Reliable Properties has since acquired the land with the intention of building single-family homes there.

Jezzy Rodriguez, an owner of Reliable Properties, said the business examined the situation before acquiring the property, and there are no documents indicating the parcel could only be used as a park.

“We did our research,” Rodriguez said.