Community Healthcare System’s Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center was named one of the best in the country by Newsweek magazine.

Newsweek and Statista, which specializes in such rankings, recognized the specialty hospital in Crown Point on the Best Physical Rehabilitation Centers 2023 List. It was ranked second in Indiana.

“We are honored to receive this acknowledgment that Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center is among the best in the country,” said Donald P. Fesko, CEO of Community Foundation of Northwest Indiana, Inc., the parent company of Community Healthcare System. “This validates the staff’s commitment to providing quality care to patients.”

The list shines a spotlight on top inpatient rehabilitation facilities in each state. It's based on surveys of medical providers, patient feedback on the quality of care and accreditation data.

Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center at 10215 Broadway in Crown Point provides physical, occupational and speech therapy rehabilitation. The four-story, 129,000-square-foot has a 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation unit, therapy gyms learning skill spaces and state-of-the-art equipment like a Biodex Balance System and the ZeroG Gait and Balance System.

It offers a variety of services like outpatient physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, diagnostic imaging, diagnostic cardiology and a women’s diagnostic center.

“We pair the most advanced technology with the most talented, caring and dedicated staff,” said Craig Bolda, Administrator of Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center and Vice President of Acute Rehabilitation Services for Community Healthcare System. “The positive results we see from patients recovering from a stroke, neurological conditions or joint replacement here are astonishing.”