3 Newton County deputies honored for efforts in saving crash victim

NEWTON COUNTY — Three Newton County deputies have received the Sheriff's Merit Award after helping to locate a crash victim on a wintry night in February.

At about 11:30 p.m. Feb. 25, officers were dispatched to the area of CR 600E south of Ind. 10 in an attempt to find someone who fled the scene of a personal injury crash, Chief Deputy Shannon Cothran said.

"In extreme weather conditions with heavy snow cover, officers tracked footprints for nearly four hours totaling over seven miles until they located the man face down in a ditch," Cothran said. "Officers rendered first aid until medical attention arrived.

"We are proud of these officers' efforts, their actions and what they represent. We also want to thank Morocco Reserve Officer Gregory Robinson for his efforts and assistance."

Sheriff Tom Van Vleet presented deputies James Melton, Nathan Fenley and Joseph Mosley with the merit certificates and said, "It is no doubt without their determination and hard work of these officers, this event would have had a tragic outcome. We want to thank these officers for their commitment to excellence."

