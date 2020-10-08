Authorities ID driver killed in rollover crash on I-65

NEWTON COUNTY — A driver who was killed Monday after being ejected from a vehicle on Interstate 65 has been identified by the Newton County Coroner's Office.

Aaron C. Harmon, 39, of Roselawn, was the driver, according to the coroner.

Harmon was a millwright at ArcelorMittal, an obituary printed in The Times said. He was born in Crown Point and was in the 2000 graduating class of North Newton High School. Harmon attended Vincennes College to major in law enforcement and graduated from Indiana University with a criminal justice degree, the obituary said.

The single-vehicle rollover crash happened at 7:52 a.m. Monday, Indiana State Police said. The crash took place near the 233-mile marker in Newton County, and the cause was not immediately known.

Harmon's Chevrolet SUV was heading north when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle plunged into the grass median where it overturned several times, ISP Sgt. Glen Fifield said.

The SUV continued to roll west out of the median, across the southbound lanes and came to a rest in trees and brush along the west ditch. Harmon was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Newton County Coroner’s Office, police reported.