FAIR OAKS — The Newton County Sheriff's Department has requested the names of former Fair Oaks Farms employees shown abusing young calves in a video released Tuesday by an animal rights organization, according to a department news release issued Wednesday.
Also on Wednesday, the company issued a new statement on its Facebook page, taking "full responsibility" for the matter.
In the initial statement issued Tuesday on social media, Fair Oaks founder Mike McCloskey said four of the people shown committing alleged abuses were Fair Oaks Farms employees, with each being fired. One person seen in the Animal Recovery Mission video was a third-party truck driver who was transporting calves, he said.
Police also are seeking the name of an individual who may have witnessed the alleged crimes and failed to report the activity, the Wednesday sheriff's release states.
"We acknowledge the need for humane treatment of animals and the need to hold individuals that have gone beyond an acceptable farm management practice accountable for their actions," the release reads. "We will work with the Newton County prosecutor’s office to file charges for any criminal activity the independent investigation revealed. We anticipate cooperation from both parties in this matter during this investigation."
Those wishing to report any suspected animal cruelty can call 219-474-5661 or 219-234-7014, the department's tip line.
In the new statement issued Wednesday on the Fair Oaks Farms Facebook feed, the company acknowledged the brutal nature of some of the video captured on its property.
Video taken and posted by an animal rights group shows, among other things, dairy calves being body slammed and hit with various objects, including steel rods and branding irons.
The video posts also appear to show drug possession and use by farm employees.
"Many of you have reached out to express your disappointment, heartbreak and anger regarding the videos released yesterday, and we want you to know that we share those same feelings and take full responsibility," the company post states. "We are currently putting actions into place to ensure that this never happens again."
Check back at nwi.com for updates as this story develops.