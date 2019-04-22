Group signals possible lawsuit over controversial dairy plan

LAKE VILLAGE — Several organizations and residents have put the owners of a controversial large-scale organic dairy on notice that they intend to sue in federal court to stop construction of the facility.
In a 60-day notice of suit, the group alleges Natural Prairie Dairy illegally filled 2,350 feet of Bogus Island Ditch in Newton County without first obtaining a permit required by the Clean Water Act.
The group accuses Natural Prairie Dairy of seeking a determination on whether a permit was needed after it already had filled the ditch and falsely representing why the ditch was filled during communications with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
The Army Corps issued an after-the-fact determination the ditch wasn't regulated under the Clean Water Act, court records show.
The groups argue Bogus Island Ditch is regulated under the Clean Water Act because it flows into the Kankakee River.
Hoosier Environmental Council and Protect Our Kankakee River Basin have strongly opposed the dairy, which purchased the 2,500-acre property at 4500 W. County Road 400 North near Lake Village in February 2016.
The property sits entirely in the bed of the former Beaver Lake, which was once the largest natural lake in Indiana. Plaintiffs fear polluted water from the dairy could flow into the Kankakee River and pollute the groundwater they draw from private wells for drinking, cooking and bathing.
The Indiana Department of Environmental Management approved Natural Prairie Dairy's permit Jan. 10.
Later that month, Protect Our Kankakee River Basin filed a petition for an administrative review and stay. The group, which is represented by HEC, was dealt a setback in March when an Indiana environmental law judge refused to grant the stay.
The judge wrote the Army Corps' decision that Bogus Island Ditch was not regulated was not an illegal act and barred further evidence about the issue from being presented.
That decision led Protect Our Kankakee River Basin, HEC, Indiana Audubon Society and several residents to serve the dairy with the notice of suit, said Kim Ferraro, senior staff attorney with HEC.
If the dairy proceeds with construction, the environmentally sensitive area could be permanently destroyed, she said.
Will De Jong, dairy manager, said he's grateful for the community support he's received and looks forward to being "a respectful, kind and helpful neighbor for generations to come."
"After years of community meetings, and exhaustive reviews by numerous environmental agencies, our legal permit to build our family organic dairy was approved," De Jong said. "To that end, construction and hiring have begun, and we are in full compliance with all laws and regulations."
If Natural Prairie Dairy doesn't stop construction to remedy the alleged violations and the government doesn't bring its own suit, the group plans to file a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Hammond after the 60-day period seeking an injunction, a judgment and civil penalties.