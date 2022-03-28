 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
urgent

Ind. 10 to close next week for railroad repairs

Ind. 10

Ind. 10 in Newton County will be closed for six days beginning Monday between county roads 450 E. and 400 E. to allow for railroad work, the Indiana Department of Transportation announced.

 Provided

CSX Transportation is building and replacing a panel, and upgrading to full-depth rubber at its railroad crossing, the state said.

The road is expected to reopen April 9.

"The official detour during the closure will follow I-65, State Road 14 and State Road 55," INDOT said.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

