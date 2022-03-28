Ind. 10 to close next week for railroad repairs

Ind. 10 in Newton County will be closed for six days beginning Monday between county roads 450 E. and 400 E. to allow for railroad work, the Indiana Department of Transportation announced.
CSX Transportation is building and replacing a panel, and upgrading to full-depth rubber at its railroad crossing, the state said.
The road is expected to reopen April 9.
"The official detour during the closure will follow I-65, State Road 14 and State Road 55," INDOT said.
Gallery: The Times Photos of the Week
PNW hosts Kahlo Karnival
Savannah Benitez creates a flower crown Thursday at the Kahlo Karnival at Purdue University Northwest in Hammond.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Dayanara Villareal-Brown won the Frida Kahlo look-alike contest.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Rosalba Valdez and Gionany Revelle perform at the Kahlo Karnival.
John J. Watkins, The Times
John Herrera, of Griffith, uses markers to color in a picture of Frida Kahlo on Thursday at the Kahlo Karnival at Purdue University Northwest in Hammond.
John J. Watkins, The Times
032722-spt-bkh-state_21
Chesterton’s Justin Sims takes the opening tip against Cathedral’s Xavier Booker at the start of the Class 4A state championship game on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Chesterton’s fans cheer during the player introductions at the Class 4A state championship game against Cathedral on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Chesterton’s Owen Guest consoles Carson Parrish as time expires in the 65-31 loss to Cathedral in the Class 4A state championship game on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Urban farm looking to create pollinator park
Goats climb on cut up trees at Faith Farms on Wednesday. The urban farm is preparing for its ninth growing season.
Connor Burge, The Times
As Faith Farms CDC gears up for its ninth growing season, the urban farm is hoping to complete its pollinator park project. Located in Gary's Emerson neighborhood, both the farm and the pollinator park sit atop former vacant lots.
Connor Burge, The Times
A mural painted on a shipping crate used for storage at Faith Farms in Gary.
Connor Burge, The Times
Evelyn Ostrom is 90 years old and a regular bowler with the Tuesday AM Koffee Klatch
Soon to be 90, Evelyn Ostrom, left, is congratulated by fellow bowler Brenda Peters during Tuesday AM Koffee Klatch league play at Olympia Lanes in Hammond.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Evelyn Ostrom sports a Happy Birthday tiara as she celebrates her upcoming 90th birthday at Olympia Lanes in Hammond.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Soon to be 90, Evelyn Ostrom prepares to throw during Tuesday AM Koffee Klatch bowling league play at Olympia Lanes in Hammond.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Evelyn Ostrom, soon to be 90, waits for her ball as she bowls at Olympia Lanes in Hammond.
John J. Watkins, The Times
032322-nws-pollinator 6.jpg
Connor Burge, The Times
Appeals on Wheels visits Andrean High School
Andrean High School student Alonzo Paul asks a question Tuesday following an Appeals on Wheels session.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Andrean High School students listen attentively Tuesday during an Appeals on Wheels session.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Student India Smith asks a question Tuesday following an Appeals on Wheels session at Andrean High School.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Indiana Court of Appeals Judges, from left, Paul D. Mathias, Margret G. Robb and Elizabeth F. Tavitas take questions from students Tuesday at an Appeals on Wheels session at Andrean High School.
John J. Watkins The Times
Forgotten suffragette memorialized in MC
Sculptor Bernard Williams, right, stands with three descendants of suffragette Naomi Anderson — great-granddaughter Betty Austin, great-great-granddaughter Alicia Guerrero and great-great-grandson Ronald Matthews.
Doug Ross, The Times
Poetess Carness Carnes reads a tribute to Naomi Anderson at the Lubeznik Center for the Arts.
Doug Ross, The Times
Suffragette Naomi Anderson's great-granddaughter, Betty Austin, center, stands with her daughter, Alicia Guerrero, and Guerrero's cousin, Ronald Matthews, in front of one piece of the Naomi Anderson sculpture at Wescott Park in Michigan City.
Doug Ross, The Times
