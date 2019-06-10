{{featured_button_text}}
Fair Oaks Farms

The admission building at Fair Oaks Farm has the phrase "Your Adventure Starts Here" written across the front. A recent video shows abuse of animals located on one of the farm's properties.

 Emily Schnipke, The Times

FAIR OAKS — Three individuals are being charged in connection with the investigation of multiple videos appearing to document animal cruelty at Fair Oaks Farms, the Newton County Sheriff's Office confirms.

The charges being brought are for the beating of a vertebrate animal, a Class A misdemeanor, according to the news release from the Newton County Sheriff's Office.

The office plans to release the names of the three individuals within 24 hours, according to the release.

Further details of the case are not being released while the investigation is active.

