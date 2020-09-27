 Skip to main content
Man airlifted to hospital following crash, police say
Man airlifted to hospital following crash, police say

KENTLAND — A motorist was flown from the scene of a car crash Saturday, police said.

Michael Noah Guebara, 25, of Roswell, New Mexico, was flown to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Illinois, after his vehicle rear ended a semitrailer.

In a press release Sunday evening, the Newton County sheriff’s office said police responded to the crash at the intersection of U.S. 41 and Princeton Parkway Saturday.

Upon arrival, first responders determined Guebara was trapped in the 2007 GMC Yukon he was driving; he was the only occupant in the car.

An investigation revealed a semitrailer, driven by Joseph Shouse, 76, of Kentland, was traveling north on U.S. 41 nearing Princeton Parkway in the left lane.

Shouse had activated his left turn signal to turn onto Princeton Parkway when Guebara struck the rear end of the semi trailer.

Guebara was extricated from the car by the Kentland Fire Department and flown from the scene to an Illinois hospital.

Newton County EMS and Lutheran Air also responded to the scene.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Sgt. Wilson with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office at 219-474-5661.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

