Man dies after crashing motorcycle, authorities say

NEWTON COUNTY — A man died late Monday after crashing and being ejected from a motorcycle north of Mount Ayr, police said.
Wayne Cornwell, 48, of Rensselaer, the driver and sole occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene, said Newton County Sheriff's Capt. Shannon Cothran.
Sheriff's deputies found Cornwell after responding about 5:32 p.m. to South County Road 525 East approaching East County Road 225 South for a report of a single-vehicle crash.
Cornwell was driving south on County Road 525 East when for unknown reasons he went off the road at an 'S' curve and was ejected from the motorcycle.
Police said Cornwell was not wearing a helmet when he crashed.
The Morocco Fire Department, Newton County coroner's office, Newton County EMS, Newton County 911 and Village Motors towing service assisted at the scene.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail
Alexis Dwyer
Alexis Robinson
Alfred Parker
Alfredo Herrera
Alvin Irby
Andrew Haywood
Andrew Vegh
Angel Rivera
Angel Tucker
Anthony Acuna
Anthony Brown
Anthony Daniel
Anthony Lee
Anthony Vega
Benjamin Elvira
Berry Hunter IV
Blaise Filas Jr.
Bradley Homan
Brandon Brooks
Bryant Lampkin
Calli Pence
Calvert Stokes
Calvin Mack
Chad Carnahan
Christopher Arona-Rincon
Christopher Arroyo
Christopher Conley
Christopher Edwards Sr.
Christopher Vorice
Cleavon Wren
Colby Tramble
Connie Mueller
Cristina Paredes
Danielle Brown
Danny Allen
Daranta Heath
David Dickinson
David Granger
David Hernandez
David Payne
Deborah Hill
Dennis Richardson
Deon Mixon Jr.
Deparris Pratt
Donald Ingram
Donald Payne III
Donavynn Matthews
Dorian Daily
Dwayne Wright
Dyllon Detmar
Edgar Vigil
Emily Sharp
Eric Carson
Eric Warnecke
Felicia Smith
Gary Towle
Harley Brooks
Isiah Rodriguez
Jacob Krause Jr.
Jacob Schuldes
Jamilla Acoff
Jasmine Cook
Jason Miller Jr.
Jayson Wallace
Jesse Ray Jr.
Jessica Nicholson
John Castellano Jr.
John McLaren
John Williams
Jonathan Alt
Jonathan Johnson
Jordan Miller
Jose Acosta
Joseph Rodish
Joshua Haynes
Joshua Pollard
Juan Zepeda
Julio Vasquez
Kalon Brandon
Kenneth Reed Jr.
Kenneth Swopes
Keonis Mack
Kiera Dewalt
Kury Braun
Kyle McCallister
Langfer Starnes
Lisa Short
Maegan Stribiak
Marcel Porter
Marcel Sulek
Marianne Garcia
Mario Roman
Markese Rhodes
Marvin Jerro
Maurice Berry
Melissa Lewis
Michael Juarez
Myron Pernell
Paris Bradley
Paul Windham III
Ramiro Hernandez Jr.
Richard Jackson Jr.
Robert Mancilla
Ronald Gee
Ryan Szczesniak
Sarah Garza
Sergio Calvillo
Shaquille Thompson
Stanly Sanchez
Stefon Collins
Tammy Spry
Terence Cisero Jr.
Valerie Macon
Vincent Fisher
Warren Webb
William Toney
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!