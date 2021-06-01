 Skip to main content
Man dies after crashing motorcycle, authorities say
Crash stock
John J. Watkins, file, The Times

NEWTON COUNTY — A man died late Monday after crashing and being ejected from a motorcycle north of Mount Ayr, police said.

Wayne Cornwell, 48, of Rensselaer, the driver and sole occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene, said Newton County Sheriff's Capt. Shannon Cothran.

Sheriff's deputies found Cornwell after responding about 5:32 p.m. to South County Road 525 East approaching East County Road 225 South for a report of a single-vehicle crash.

Cornwell was driving south on County Road 525 East when for unknown reasons he went off the road at an 'S' curve and was ejected from the motorcycle.

Police said Cornwell was not wearing a helmet when he crashed.

The Morocco Fire Department, Newton County coroner's office, Newton County EMS, Newton County 911 and Village Motors towing service assisted at the scene.

