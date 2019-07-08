{{featured_button_text}}
Police stock
File, The Times

LINCOLN TOWNSHIP — A 32-year-old man died after being ejected from his car following a single-vehicle rollover crash early Saturday on County Road 600 East, according to the Newton County Sheriff's Office.

When first responders arrived about 4:20 a.m., Christoper Ratliff, of Lake Village, Indiana, was found unresponsive in the middle of the roadway, officials said. Ratliff, the vehicle's only passenger, was pronounced dead at the scene just south of Ind. 10 in Lincoln Township.

"The vehicle appeared to have left the roadway for an unknown reason striking a culvert," officials said Monday morning in a department new release. "The crash remains under investigation."

Olivia is the morning cops/breaking news reporter at The Times. She spends her time monitoring traffic and weather reports, scanning crime logs and reading court documents. The Idaho native and University of Idaho grad has been with The Times since 2019.