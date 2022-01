Man ejected in rollover crash, airlifted, police say

NEWTON COUNTY — After being ejected in a rollover crash, a man was airlifted to a trauma hospital Thursday.

At 12:27 p.m. Newton County dispatchers were alerted of a single-vehicle rollover crash on Indiana 55 near County Road 1300 South, about three miles north of Goodland, said Newton County Sheriff's Capt. Shannon Cothran.

When first responders arrived, they found a 27-year-old Fowler man who had been ejected from his vehicle. Newton County EMS personnel transported him and he was later airlifted to a trauma center. His current condition is unknown.

Good Samaritans driving in the area provided aid in the wreck.

"The Newton County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the numerous motorists that stopped at this scene to assist," Cothran said. "We appreciate your efforts."

The driver’s identity has not been released and the crash remains under investigation. Police warned motorists about being cautious while driving under winter weather conditions.

"During this time of year there are many occasions where the roads may be clear and dry in one area but there are patches that become snow and/or ice covered," Cothran said. "Please use caution when driving during this time of year."

Newton County Sheriff's deputies were assisted by Newton County 9-1-1, Goodland Fire Department, Newton County EMS and Lutheran Air.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.