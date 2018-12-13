Try 1 month for 99¢
Police searching for missing 15-year-old Thayer boy

Seth Spitler, 15, has been found safe and reunited with his family, Newton County sheriff's police said. 

THAYER — A 15-year-old boy who had been missing since for nearly two weeks has been found safe and reunited with his family, Newton County sheriff's police said.

Seth Spitler, of Thayer, last contacted his parents Nov. 30.

Spitler was found to be safe and is back with his family, said Capt. S.L. Cothran, chief deputy at the Newton County Sheriff's Office.

"Please understand the details cannot be released," Cothran said.

The sheriff's office thanked residents for providing information and volunteering during search efforts.

