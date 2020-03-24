New lawsuit filed against Fair Oaks Farms

HAMMOND — A Crown Point woman has filed new claims that she has been harmed by animal cruelty at Fair Oaks Farms.

Paula Honeycutt has joined other consumers suing Fair Oaks, its dairy products and distributor for more than $5 million since Florida-based animal rights organization, Animal Recovery Mission, made public last June videos of animal mistreatment at the agritourism destination in rural Newton County.

The suit alleges Honeycutt purchased 1.5-liters of Fair Oaks Farms chocolate milk about once a week because she relied on its marketing claims, “the milk was sourced from 'happy, healthy, well-cared for animals.'”

The suit alleges those claims were falsely used to justify a hike in the milk’s price.

Animal Recovery Mission sent an investigator to work at Fair Oaks Farms for four months in late 2018 as a calf care employee.

The organization recorded employees kicking and body slamming calves, throwing them off the side of trucks, beating them with steel bars and leaving them to die in extreme temperatures or without proper nutrition and medical care.

Neither Mike McCloskey, a founder of Fair Oaks, nor his attorneys could be reached Monday for comment.