THAYER — Newton County sheriff's police released a video Tuesday of the parents of a missing 15-year-old boy making an appeal for information about their son's whereabouts.
The family of Seth Spitler, of Thayer, last heard from him Nov. 30.
Contrary to comments on social media, the boy has not had any contact with his parents since 9 p.m. Nov. 30.
Spitler's parents pleaded for their son to come home and urged his friends to help police find him.
Spitler was described as white, about 5 foot 6 and 120 to 130 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark hoodie, dark joggers, and white and black checkered shoes.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police at 219-474-5661 or the sheriff's tip line at 219-234-7014.