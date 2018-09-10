An incident on a bus headed to North Newton Junior/Senior High School prompted the North Newton School Corp. to cancel school Monday to ensure the safety of students and staff, the district said in a news release.
The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating but has not substantiated the report at the time of the district's release, the district said.
The Sheriff's Office is still investigating and plans to issue a news release later Monday, staff said.
There is no impending threat, police said.
All students are safe at home, the school district's release said.
The district’s transportation director and the bus driver responded immediately to the report, the district said.
The district said its staff followed protocol and thanked the students on the bus for cooperating with law enforcement.
The district said sheriff’s police would provide further updates.
