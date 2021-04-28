Parasites detected in dead wild deer on Newton County property, DNR says

NEWTON COUNTY — The presence of parasites was confirmed in about 40 white-tailed deer found dead on a private property, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources announced.

The parasites were identified as a lungworm, which are common in white-tailed deer, according to Moriah Boggess, deer biologist for the Indiana DNR Division of Fish and Wildlife.

The deer were found dead in late February and early March soon after heavy snow melted. The deer may have died days or weeks before being discovered, Boggess said.

It is likely high parasite loads, combined with heavy snowfall, poor nutrition and a prolonged period of cold weather were contributing factors to the animals' deaths. All deer sampled tested negative for chronic wasting disease.

Diagnostic testing was conducted at the Indiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Lab at Purdue University.