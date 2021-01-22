Police search for juvenile who fled into unknown vehicle

LAKE VILLAGE — Multiple agencies were searching for a juvenile wanted by authorities in the Lake Village area, police said.

Around 6:30 p.m. Newton County Sheriff's Department said it is believed the juvenile got into an unknown vehicle and left the area.

A parent was court-ordered to drive the child to another county because there was a warrant for the juvenile's arrest.

However, the child escaped from the parent's vehicle in the area of U.S. 41 and Indiana 10. A Lake County Aviation Unit helicopter and the Indiana State Police were requested to search the area but the juvenile was not located.

The juvenile was on foot and then entered a vehicle to flee the area, Newton County police said.

Authorities said there is no reason to believe there is or was a threat to residents in the area. No further information was immediately released by the Newton County Sheriff's Office.

