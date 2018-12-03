Try 1 month for 99¢
Police searching for missing 15-year-old Thayer boy

Anyone with information about 15-year-old Seth Spitler's whereabouts is asked to call police at 219-474-5661 or the Newton county sheriff's tip line at 219-234-7014.

THAYER — Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old boy who is believed to be a runaway and has a possible connection to Kentucky.

Seth Spitler was reported missing Nov. 30. 

His father is upset and wants his son home safe, Newton County sheriff's police said.

Spitler was described as white, about 5 foot 6 and 120 to 130 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark hoodie, dark joggers, and white and black checkered shoes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police at 219-474-5661 or the sheriff's tip line at 219-234-7014.

