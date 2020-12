Semi loses tire, causes multi-vehicle crashes on I-65, police say

FAIR OAKS — A semitrailer losing a tire caused a chain reaction of crashes as the tire rolled its way through interstate traffic, police said.

Around 2:30 p.m. Saturday Indiana State Police troopers were called to a crash involving multiple vehicles and a semi on northbound Interstate 65 at mile marker 220 just north of Ind. 14 in Fair Oaks, said Indiana State Police Cpl. Eric Rot.

A semi lost a tire, which in turn hit other nearby vehicles and caused two separate crashes, police reported.

Northbound lanes of I-65 in the area were shut down for about an hour after the crashes. After the lanes reopened, traffic congestion in the area remained with significant backups.

There were no injuries and it is unknown how many vehicles were involved. Rot said there was a large amount of debris on the roadway that had to be cleared.

