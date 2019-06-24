NEWTON COUNTY — Police say speed and distracted driving played a role in single-vehicle rollover crash Saturday evening on U.S. 41 near County Road 600 North.
The vehicle — a Toyota driven by a Country Club Hills, Illinois, man — veered off the east side of the roadway, which caused the driver to over-correct and then drive off the west side, rolling the vehicle several times as a result. It stopped about 100 yards away in a wooded area, police said.
Officials transported the 26-year-old man and his 29-year-old passenger — a woman from Oak Park, Illinois — to a local hospital for treatment.