Teen killed in car crash in Newton County

A teenager was killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Newton County.
Wyatt M. Hoaks, 19, of Goodland and Morocco, was the driver and sole occupant of a 2012 Chevrolet Traverse that crashed into a grove of trees at County Road 600 South in rural Newton County, just west of Meridian Road and about 2.5 miles northwest of the town of Brook. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Newton County Communications, Newton County EMS, Brook Fire Department and the Newton County Coroner’s Office all participated in the investigation.
Investigators found Hoaks was driving west on County Road 600 South when his vehicle left the road for unknown reasons before striking the trees about 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
Newton County Sheriff's Office Captain and Public Information Officer Shannon Cothran said there was no indication of a second vehicle being involved in the fatal accident. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, he said.
An investigation into what caused the deadly crash remains underway.