LAKE TOWNSHIP — A semi-trailer truck plowed into a slow moving tractor Thursday morning along U.S. 41 in Newton County, throwing the tractor driver from his vehicle, according to police.
Daniel John Nelson, 51, of Lake Village, was transported to Riverside Hospital as a result of injuries suffered in the crash, police said.
Police said they were notified about the crash at 7:35 a.m. and responded to the area north of County Road 1150 North along U.S. 41. The area in question is a quarter mile south of the Kankakee River.
The initial investigation revealed the 2017 Mack semi-trailer truck, driven by a 35-year-old man from Orland Park, Illinois, was traveling northbound on U.S. 41 when he failed to slow down or move to the left lane to avoid a collision with the International Harvester farm tractor, police said. The tractor was also traveling northbound on the highway.
The crash remains under investigation.