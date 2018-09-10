The Newton County Sheriff's Office said late Monday afternoon that an incident on a school bus early that morning alleging a student with a gun was unfounded.
The incident on a bus headed to North Newton Junior/Senior High School prompted the North Newton School Corp. to cancel school Monday to ensure the safety of students and staff, the district said in a news release.
At 6:44 a.m., the Newton County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to County Road 1100 North and County Road 525 East for a report of a student on the bus with a handgun.
A gun was not located, and no one was shot, Capt. Shannon Cothran said in a news release.
No gun was located in a search of the bus, backpacks or immediate area around the bus, according to the release.
There is no impending threat, police said.
"Review of the video and audio footage showed no evidence of a student displaying or implying a gun, no threats were made to other students," the release states. "This investigation will continue. However, it appears this report was a product of a verbal exchange between a student rider and motorist that was taken out of context and exaggerated."
The district’s transportation director and the bus driver responded immediately to the report, the district said.
The district said its staff followed protocol, and it thanked the students on the bus for cooperating with law enforcement.
Newton County was assisted by the Jasper County Sheriff's Office and the North Newton School Corp.