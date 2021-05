Woman dies in single-vehicle wreck, authorities say

KENTLAND — A 39-year-old Kentland woman was pronounced dead early Thursday after crashing an SUV about a mile south of South Newton High School.

Newton County Sheriff's officers responded at 6:24 a.m. to the reported crash at County Road 1400 South and County Road 50 East, Newton County Sheriff's Capt. Shannon Cothran said.

A preliminary investigation determined the SUV was eastbound on County Road 1400 South when it left the roadway for unknown reasons. The vehicle also impacted a bridge on County Road 50 East, Cothran said.

The woman was the lone occupant in the vehicle. Her identity is not being released at this time pending notification of next of kin.

An investigation is ongoing.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.