LINCOLN TOWNSHIP — A 61-year-old Lake Village man died Tuesday after he failed to stop his scooter at an intersection and was struck by a car, Newton County sheriff's police said.
Randy Cain was traveling east on the scooter about 10 a.m. Tuesday when he failed to stop and yield to a northbound car at the intersection of County Roads 400 East and 900 North, Capt. Shannon Cothran said.
The driver of the car, Brittany Klemz, 33, of Fair Oaks, refused medical treatment at the scene, he said.
Indiana State Police, Newton County EMS, the Lincoln Township Fire Department and Newton County coroner's office assisted.