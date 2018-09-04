Subscribe for 33¢ / day
A 53-year-old Lake Village man was killed Monday following a two-vehicle crash in Lincoln Township.

Newton County deputies responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash about 11:56 a.m. Monday on County Road 900 North, west of Ind. 55, according to police.

Police said a 53-year-old Lake Village man was traveling east on County Road 900 North in a 2017 Ford F150 when it collided head-on with a 2000 Chevrolet pickup that was being driven westbound by a 19-year-old Rensselaer man. The Lake Village man was killed as a result of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who has information or may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Newton County Sheriff's Office at 219-474-6081, ext. 3114.

