ROSELAWN — To some, this strip of property along County Road 400 East may look like another piece of farmland. To relatives, friends, and rescue workers from Flight 4184, it is sacred ground.
It is ground where loved ones perished. It has become a place to remember those loved ones, their sacrifices, and the newfound friendships that developed. Due to this tragic incident, total strangers have become extended family members, while aviation guidelines have been changed to increase safety procedures.
At a snowy, windy memorial service Thursday, friends gathered to mark the 25th anniversary of the fatal crash of American Eagle Flight 4184 over a soybean field.
On Oct. 31, 1994, while on a routine flight, the ATR 72 turboprop flew into severe icy conditions, lost control and crashed into the field. All 68 people aboard, including four crew members, were killed in the high-speed impact.
Terri Severin, of Arlington Heights, Illinois, lost her sister and 4-year-old nephew, Patty and Patrick Henry, in the crash.
“This is a place of remembrance, a place of respect,” said Severin, noting the brick monument installed five years ago for the 20th anniversary. “Even if the person who died was not a member of my family, I look at the names of everyone I’ve wanted to know.”
Flight 4184 departed Indianapolis for Chicago at 2:55 p.m. that Halloween. Due to delays in Chicago, the plane was put in a holding pattern. The aircraft began experiencing problems due to the cold, and at 3:57 it crashed, three-quarters of a mile to the west of 400 East and the monument.
Steve Hurych, a member of the response team with Indiana National Guard, recalled the scene as “really quiet. You could hear a pin drop.”
Noting that debris was spread over 10 miles, Hurych recounted, “I thought, oh gosh, it’s worse than I thought.”
Following an investigation, the National Transportation Safety Board ruled an icy build-up on the wings led to loss of aircraft control.
Pat Sheridan Duprey, of Naperville, Illinois, lost her brother, Frank Sheridan.
“It’s so ironic,” Duprey said, “because my brother was a private pilot who owned two planes. For me, this is personal. I lost a family member, but something good came from it. But this should never have happened.
“How expensive is it before we learn?” Duprey continued, citing three other plane incidents at the time of Flight 4184’s crash. “They should not have been flying in that weather. They were ill-equipped to handle the ice on the plane. The pilots did everything they could. This is a tragedy.”
Phillip Cook, of Highland, was a 16-year-old member of the American Red Cross Disaster Action Team that responded to the soybean field.
“It was complete chaos, very surreal,” said Cook, operating from the Thayer Fire Station. “We had local, state, federal officials other there.”
Twenty-five years later, Cook said, “Aviation has improved and this memorial brings relief to the families.”
Severin, addressing the gathering, noted, “Twenty-five years ago, we were all strangers.” The crash, she went on, “brought our lives together. We just were joined together.”
Severin said all those impacted by the crash are “family related by fate … who learned to accept what could not be changed. We celebrate the lives of our loved ones and the lives we live today.”
John Reineke, of LaGrange Park, Illinois, was scheduled to be on Flight 4184, but he chose to spend time with his infant son. The legacy of those lives lost, he said, is “the world was a better place when they walked here.”
Mike Guerrero, of DeMotte, has maintained the field for the past 20 years.
He noted, “It’s a sad moment, but we’ve learned from our mistakes. We’re not going to fly these planes in this kind of weather. We’ve learned so much that these accidents won’t happen again.”