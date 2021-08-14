NICK Foundation to host annual Great Gold Rush Race Sept. 12

SCHERERVILLE — Runners and walkers will have a chance to go for the gold in September to benefit the Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids (NICK) Foundation.

The NICK Foundation is hosting The Great Gold Rush Race Sept. 12 at Peter G. Redar Memorial Park, 217 Gregory St., Schererville.

Registration for the annual event, which features a 5K run and 3K walk, will begin at 11 a.m. Sept. 12, with step off to follow at noon, according to a flyer for the event.

Participants are encouraged to dress up in their favorite gold bling for the run. Both walkers and runners will receive gold medals.

A family fest will be held in conjunction with the race. The family fest will be from noon to 3 p.m. and include a DJ, food, games, auctions and more.

This is the third time the event has been held by the Nick Foundation, which is hosted in September during childhood cancer awareness month.

All proceeds will benefit the NICK Foundation.

To register for the race, or become a sponsor, visit nwicancerkids.org/ggrr/. Those who register for the race by Sept. 1 will save money.