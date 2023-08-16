Nine businesses will compete in the annual Starke Tank pitch competition this weekend.

The Starke County Economic Development Foundation and City of Knox will host Starke Tank 2023–The Countywide Business Pitch Competition at 3 p.m. Sunday at Knox High School Auditorium at 1 Redskin Trail in Knox.

Businesses looking to grow, expand or establish themselves in Starke County will compete for a $10,000 prize and a Starke County Chamber of Commerce Membership. The runner-up takes home $5,000 to put toward business expenses.

The contestants get five minutes to pitch their business plan to the audience and a panel of three judges, who will score each presentation and ultimately pick the two winners.

Last year’s Starke Tank winner, Irelynd Alexis Boutique, and the runner-up, Bone Boss Game Calls, will appear at the event to talk about what the prize money has meant for them and their businesses.

Many companies in Starke County donated door prizes, which will be given to attendees over the course of the event. Each person gets five free raffle tickets at the door and drawings will be held throughout the event. The prizes can be picked up at the end.

The event is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to donate food and toiletry items to the Starke County Community Services Food Pantry.

Starke Tank will be live-streamed on the Facebook page of the Starke County Economic Development Foundation, a not-for-profit economic development organization that seeks to create opportunity in Starke County. The contest will later be uploaded to YouTube.