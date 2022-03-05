NIPSCO agrees to $11.8 million cleanup of Pines coal ash pollution

PINES — NIPSCO has agreed to an additional $11.8 million in the cleanup of contaminated soil and drinking water in the Town of Pines.

Northern Indiana Public Service Company signed a deal with the U.S. Department of Justice and the Indiana attorney general’s office to complete remediation work now going on 19 years, Nicholas J. Meyer, a NIPSCO spokesman, said.

He said NIPSCO also is setting aside money to address any future problems.

NIPSCO also will pay the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and additional $619,632 to reimburse regulators for their administrative work in overseeing the previous clean up.

State and federal authorities signed the agreement late last year and made it public this week in documents filed in U.S. District Court in Hammond.

It centers on the health of Pines’ 800 residents who have lived with contamination from tons of coal ash NIPSCO stockpiled for decades in a landfill south on U.S. 20 and distributed as “clean” yard fill to homeowners over the years.

The coal ash is the residue of fuel NIPSCO’s coal burning electric generators have used in Michigan City and elsewhere.

The EPA states in its court papers the coal ash contains elevated levels of thallium, arsenic, lead, boron and molybdenum and other hazardous chemicals that have leached into the groundwater beneath the hundreds of homes in this community, west of Michigan City.

Town residents began complaining in 1999 about the unpalatable taste and smell of drinking water coming from their residential wells.

James “Bud” Prast, a longtime resident and president of the Pines Town Council, said NIPSCO and authorities downplayed those complaints initially.

However, he said the perseverance of a group of residents, who lobbied federal and state authorities, finally paid off with the government declaring the coal ash dump in their town a Superfund site.

Prast said Friday he only became aware of the new consent decree earlier this week. He said town officials were not a part of the negotiations and will have to review the terms of the agreement.

He said coal ash remains a troubling concern. Prast said his yard was inadvertently contaminated by top soil he purchased from a yard and garden business. The commercial topsoil was mixed with the coal ash.

He said authorities have provided Michigan City municipal drinking water to 270 homes. He said that excludes some homes outside the town, as well as town residents whose water was deemed safe.

NIPSCO and other commercial firms who shared responsibility in the coal ash problem have installed more than a dozen wells in and around the landfill to monitor groundwater quality as well as the quality of water draining through Brown Ditch into Lake Michigan.

Meyer said, “Protecting human health and the environment is vital and that remains the focus of the work NIPSCO has done in the Town of Pines and will continue to do under the consent decree."

He said NIPSCO has tested more than 175 residential and commercial properties, including 19 where cleanup work was needed. He said NIPSCO will work to gain access to 400 additional properties where sampling wasn’t previously required or where property owners didn’t request it.

“As the remediation work continues, NIPSCO remains in close contact with local officials and the residents regarding ongoing work and progress,” Meyer said.

