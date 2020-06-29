NIPSCO delays work to remove toxic coal ash from Michigan City facility

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MICHIGAN CITY — NIPSCO said Friday it will delay work to close five coal ash ponds at its lakeshore generating station until spring 2021.

Several organizations had requested the delay because of concerns that excavation and transportation of the coal ash from the Michigan City Generating Station to a landfill at the company's R.M. Schahfer Generating Station in Wheatfield could contribute to an increase in air pollution, which in turn could lead to a higher COVID-19 mortality rate in affected communities.

The LaPorte County Branch of the NAACP and Just Transition NWI said in a news release that NIPSCO's willingness to address community concerns was important and the delay "has been acknowledged as a necessary step within the closure process."

The community and environmental groups said NIPSCO delayed its plans to remove 170,600 cubic yards of coal ash from five ponds at the Michigan City plant days after the NAACP and Just Transition NWI submitted a petition to the Indiana Department of Environmental Management urging NIPSCO to delay the removal until after the pandemic is over.