NIPSCO donates $10,000 to TradeWinds for air purifiers

TradeWinds Services, Inc., will enhance the health and safety of its consumers, employees and visitors, thanks a $10,000 donation from NIPSCO.

TradeWinds is installing air purifiers in its main facilities in Merrillville and group homes throughout the community.

"The health and safety of our customers, their families, our staff and our visitors are a top priority at TradeWinds," said CEO Jon Gold. "We have several hundreds of people of all abilities and ages entering and exiting our facility every day, and we want to take every precaution to keep everyone as healthy and safe as possible. This funding from NIPSCO will assist us in doing so."

The air purifiers were installed by Budd Mechanical Systems, Hammond.

"iWave is an air purifier that is installed in any heating and air conditioning system. When air passes over the iWave, ions produced by the device reduce pathogens, allergens, particles, smoke and odors in the air, creating a healthy environment without producing any harmful byproducts," said Dana Booth, owner of Budd Mechanical Systems in Hammond. "As Jon said, health and safety of all involved in a top priority."