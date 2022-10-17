NIPSCO estimates natural gas bills could cost 18% more this winter

NIPSCO estimates heating your home will cost a lot more this winter — nearly a fifth more.

The Merrillville-based utility forecasts that natural gas bills will shoot up by 18% this winter due largely to higher market prices. NIPSCO forecasts the average natural gas customer using 615 therms per month will pay an estimated $20.40 more per month for natural gas between November and March.

The utility estimates customers will pay on average $661 to heat their homes this winter, up from $559 during the same period last year and $102 more for natural gas than during the rest of the year.

The forecast is based on current market price projections for natural gas, supply trends and storage level. NIPSCO says higher bills are in line with trends across the country and assume normal winter weather.

Bills could differ if it's colder or warmer than usual, which effects usage. The natural gas bill is based on the cost of delivering natural gas to consumers, which is set by the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission, which reviews regular rate hikes utilities propose to reinvest in their infrastructure and deliver higher returns to their shareholders.

The other component is the cost of the natural gas itself, which is determined by market prices and passed on directly to customers with no markup. NIPSCO and its private stockholders do not profit on that part of the bill.

NIPSCO said it buys natural gas from a variety of suppliers throughout the year, putting some into storage during the warmer months to try to offset increased prices during the winter. The utility accesses natural gas from seven interstate pipelines drawing from suppliers across North America.

Natural gas market prices have soared 24% year-over-year as a result of greater global demand, European energy supply concerns, lower storage balances and lower production volumes than in past years.

Customers who might struggle to pay the higher bills can sign up for three-month, six-month or 12-month payment plans. Personal payment plans and budget plans that smooth the higher winter bills more evenly across the year are also available.

NIPSCO also has energy-efficiency programs helping cut back on usage. For more inofmration, visit nipsco.com/assistance or NIPSCO.com/paymentplans or call 800-464-7726.