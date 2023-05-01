MERRILLVILLE — NIPSCO is working on a new electric expansion to serve a proposed 2 million-square-foot light-industrial development.

This expansion includes a new substation near the corner of Mississippi Street and 101st Avenue to provide electrical feed to the development, NIPSCO’s project communications lead Megan Henning said.

The site includes The Silos at Sanders Farm business park, which covers 196 acres on Mississippi Street between 93rd and 101st avenues, Town Councilman Shawn Pettit said.

Once finished, the entire Silos project will include five speculative buildings that will offer more than 2 million square feet of space.

Four of the buildings in the Silos park are around 250,000 square feet each in size.

“I’m very excited about it,” Pettit said.

Included in the Silos business park, being developed by Crow Holdings, is construction of a 1 million-square-foot industrial building Pettit called “once-in-a-lifetime.”

That building generated about $325,000 through building-permit fees, which Pettit believes to be a record for the town.

NIPSCO’s electric expansion project is expected to last through December, weather permitting, Henning said.

"In order to service the new customer substation, NIPSCO is installing new steel utility poles from the company’s Green Acres electrical substation near Clay Street and East 83rd Avenue,” she said.

The new pole line will travel south on Clay Street to West 101st Avenue then west on West 101st to Mississippi Street, where it will tie into the new customer station to include a short utility line heading north on Mississippi.

“This electrical expansion will also enhance customer reliability and provide opportunities for future economic growth in the town of Merrillville and surrounding communities,” she said.

System expansion projects are an integral part of NIPSCO’s business supporting regional economic growth that provides opportunities for new residential and business entities in northern Indiana, she said.

NIPSCO-approved contractors Robert Henry Corp. and G.E. Marshall are facilitating the work.

“NIPSCO would like to remind residents to drive with caution around any construction zone and follow the directions on posted signage and of onsite crew members,” she said.

NIPSCO also thanks the community for its patience while the project is underway. The utility said it will continue to work with local officials to minimize community impact.