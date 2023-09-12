NIPSCO filed plans Tuesday to build a $644 million natural gas peaker at its R.M. Schahfer Generating Station in Wheatfield.

A peaker uses gas turbines or gas engines to burn natural gas to generate electricity during periods of peak demand.

Merrillville-based NIPSCO, the largest natural gas utility in Indiana and the second largest electric utility, has been working to wean itself off coal-fired electricity generation and has been investing in wind and solar power generation as it looks to combat climate change. Building a new natural gas peaker would continue to burn a fossil fuel but is consistent with plans previously announced in the company's 2021 Integrated Resource Plan, NIPSCO spokeswoman Tara McElmurry said.

"Peaking resources are critical in ensuring system reliability and public safety, especially during peak customer usage periods and extreme weather conditions throughout the summer and winter months," she said. "The peaking resource will run only when needed, acting as a bridge for the generation gaps of more intermittent energy sources like wind and solar. And it has the added flexibility to convert from operating on natural gas to operating on zero carbon fuels in the future, such as hydrogen."

NIPSCO is seeking approval from the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission to go forward with the project. It makes such capital investments and later recoups its costs through rate hikes, passing the expense on to consumers.

It requires state approval since most utilities are monopolies that are insulated from competitive pressure.

"The natural gas peaker resource would replace two soon-to-be retired natural gas peaker units located at the company’s R.M. Schahfer Generating Station property, with plans to be constructed at the same location by the end of 2026," she said. "This plan remains consistent with NIPSCO and its parent company NiSource’s previously announced goal to achieve net zero for carbon emissions by 2040."