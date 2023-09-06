NIPSCO has awarded grants for public safety education and training projects across Northern Indiana.

The Merrillville-based electric and natural gas utility gave grants of $500 to $5,000 to 16 groups through its 2023 NIPSCO Public Safety Education and Training Grants program. NIPSCO has funded 94 public safety projects over the past six years, helping to bankroll youth public safety education and training for first responders, police departments and firefighters.

“Safety is at the core of everything we do and one of the reasons we continue offering public safety education programs and training for the public,” said NIPSCO President Mike Hooper. “We are pleased to support local organizations in our service area whose goals align with reducing safety incidents and are aimed at educating the public about ways to keep themselves and others safe.”

NIPSCO awarded grants to:

the Cass County Emergency Management Agency for lithium ion battery response training

the Elkhart County Emergency Management Agency for safety education events

the St. John Volunteer Fire Department for its Carbon Monoxide Safety Blitz

the Boys & Girls Club of White County for first aid, CPR and AED training

the Lutheran Social Services of Indiana for its Gear Up for Safety program

the Early Childhood Alliance for AED trainers and machines for learning programs

the South Haven Fire Department for its CO recognition and safety program

the Carroll County Emergency Management Agency for CPR/AED training

the Metz Volunteer Fire Department for safety education events,

the Rensselaer Fire Department for firefighter training,

Dunebrook Inc. for its public education program,

the town of Cedar Lake for the Cedar Lake Police Department

the East Chicago Fire Department for carbon monoxide safety education,

the United Way of Miami County for school resource officer new firearms training,

the YMCA Northeast Indiana for YWCA Northeast Indiana's Community Education Training & Safety

the Indiana Arborist Association for Indiana Tree Climbing Competition Safety Day.

“This year, the grant program saw a record number of submissions and our review committee was charged with the difficult task of selecting recipients from among a pool of many deserving organizations,” said Rick Calinski, NIPSCO public affairs and economic development director. “We are confident that the projects we were able to fund this year cover a broad range of safety initiatives that will have a positive impact on our customers and within the communities we serve.”

For more information, visit, visit NIPSCO.com/SafetyGrant.