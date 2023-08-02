After years of heightened inflation driving up the cost of everything from food to auto insurance, Region residents are going to have to start paying more for their power bills.

NIPSCO's electric bills are about to jump by about 10%.

The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission voted to allow the Merrillville-based utility to start charging customers more in a multi-phase rate hike that will start to take effect this month. The average residential customer using 668 kilowatts will pay $12 more a month when the rate hike is complete next year.

The exact rate hikes will vary depending on usage and type of customer.

NIPSCO initially sought an electric rate hike of 16.5%, or $19 per month for the average residential customer.

“Customers expect safe, dependable electric service at the lowest cost possible,” said Mike Hooper, NIPSCO president. “This decision balances new rates in a way that allows NIPSCO to continue making the necessary investments in our infrastructure and technology to serve customers. Meanwhile, this outcome also supports safety, reliability and sustainability, with a significant portion of the investments tied to our energy transition and the addition of new renewable energy projects located in Indiana — which are already providing direct economic benefits to our customers and communities.”

The company is raising rates to pay for $800 million in new investments, including conversion from coal-fired plants to more solar, wind and renewable power. It seeks to retire the last of its coal-fired electricity generation by 2028. The company sells excess renewable energy back to the grid and says it has returned more than $60 million in credits to customers since 2021.

NIPSCO also is paying off $700 million in investments in its electric transmission system, new technology and safety initiatives that will be completed this year.

The utility offers assistance to customers that may struggle with the rate increases, providing budget plans, reduced deposits and credit arrangements. Eligible customers can sign up for three-, six- and 12-month flexible payment plans.

Households that make less than 60% of the state median income also can get assistance through the LIHEAP porgram at eap.ihcda.in.gov.

Help is also available through township trustees or NIPSCO's Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which provides renters up to 18 months of assistance.