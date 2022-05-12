NIPSCO recognizes community leaders with Luminary Awards, gives Babcock lifetime achievement honor

NIPSCO recognized shining stars across Northwest Indiana and beyond at its 2022 Luminary Awards.

The Merrillville-based utility has been giving out the awards for a decade to recognize local leaders and groups that work to strengthen and improve the community. Since 2012, it's conferred honors for community leadership, economic development, education, environmental stewardship, public safety and local government excellence in its service area across Northern Indiana, where it provides natural gas to 820,000 customers and electricity to 470,000 households and businesses.

This year's winners are Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Dave Ryan for community leadership, NWI Forum Executive Director Heather Ennis for economic development, the Ivy Tech Community College Kokomo campus for education, The Watershed Foundation for environmental stewardship, the American Red Cross for public safety and the city of LaPorte for local government excellence.

The utility also bestowed a lifetime achievement award on Don Babcock, NIPSCO’s retired director of economic development. It's the first time the utility has conferred a Luminary Award for lifetime achievement.

Known for his bellowing "Good morning Northwest Indiana" greeting at chamber meetings and other business functions, Babcock has long promoted the economic development and growth of Northwest Indiana, touting the area's assets and helping to lure new businesses, jobs and investment. He now serves as Director of Economic Development and Community Relations at Purdue University Northwest.

“The utility service NIPSCO provides critically impacts the lives of so many in our communities,” said Rick Calinski, NIPSCO director of public affairs and economic development. “Our communities are enriched by the work so many do to ensure continued growth, vitality and success across northern Indiana. We’re so pleased to have this opportunity to recognize the efforts of organizations and leaders who make the communities we serve a better place to live and work.”

NIPSCO donated $1,000 to each award winner's chosen charity on their behalf.

For more information, visit visit NIPSCO.com/GivingBack.

