NIPSCO signed a long-term agreement with EDP Renewables to get power from the 198-Megawatt Carpenter Wind Farm in Jasper County.

The Merrillville-based gas and electric utility has pursued five projects to bring renewable energy to the Hoosier State. Collectively, the wind and solar farms will supply more than 1,000 megawatts of clean energy generation to Indiana.

NIPSCO reached a 20-year deal to buy energy from Carpenter Wind Farm outside Remington.

“NIPSCO is pleased to work with EDPR on another purchase power agreement,” said Mike Hooper, NIPSCO President. “The Carpenter Wind PPA is a key next step in NIPSCO’s electric generation transition to a more balanced, reliable portfolio.”

Carpenter Wind Farm will be up and running by 2025, when it will be able to power 53,000 homes across Indiana. NIPSCO and EDP Renewables also have partnered on the 102-MW Rosewater Wind Farm, the 302-MW Indiana Crossroads I Wind Farm, the 200-MW Indiana Crossroads Solar Park and the 204-MW Indiana Crossroads II Wind Farm.

Houston-based EDP Renewables operates more than 1,400 megawatts of renewable energy across the state, supplying power to more than 372,000 homes.

“EDP Renewables has long been a responsible renewable energy developer and operator in Indiana, and we are pleased to expand our partnership with NIPSCO to bring more investment to the state. Together, we are leading the acceleration of the energy transition within the state and throughout the country,” said Sandhya Ganapathy, EDP Renewables North America CEO.

The new wind farm is expected to contribute $70 million in payments to landowners and $38 million in local taxes. It also will provide $1.6 million to Remington.

The project is expected to create up to 200 temporary construction jobs and a dozen permanent operations jobs.

“Jasper County is pleased to be partnering with EDPR on the Carpenter Wind project that will be located and operating in the southern region of the county,” said Rein Bontreger, president of Jasper County Board of Commissioners. “Jasper County is anticipating the agreed improvements to the county roads in the wind project area and looking forward to the opportunity to invest the economic development agreement dollars county side for a variety of projects that will assist in making improvements that will endure for many years to come.”