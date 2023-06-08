NIPSCO is during the public to be safe around construction zones this summer.

The Merrillville-based gas and electric utility is asking people, especially the young, to take precautions around construction sites while school is out for summer break and construction season is in full swing.

The NiSource subsidiary also encourages parents to talk to young children and teens about steering clear of construction work while construction season is at its peak. It notes that construction is on the upswing as a result of economic growth in Northwest Indiana.

In addition to utility projects, construction workers are out building roads, homes, businesses, parks, business parks and medical offices all across the Calumet Region.

The construction industry employs an estimated 7.5 million workers nationwide and they're typically out in full force for the seasonal work during the summer, according to the National Safety Council.

NIPSCO estimates it has invested $2.7 billion in its infrastructure over the past decade. The utility has installed 11,475 new utility polls, laid 44 miles of gas pipeline, rebuilt 144 electric stations and installed 420 miles of electrical destruction wire across Northern Indiana.

“At NIPSCO, we are driven by the mission to deliver safe and reliable energy to our customers,” said Matthew Ireland, NIPSCO Safety Manager. “Safety is paramount in everything we do, and we want members of the communities we serve to stay safe this summer in and around construction and work zones by increasing their awareness and taking the necessary steps to help keep our employees, contractors and the public out of harm’s way.”

The utility is urging people not to run, walk, ride or play near construction equipment or sites, especially trenches or dirt piles. It asks people to walk around on sidewalks or designated walkways.

People should avoid being distracted by their phones while passing through construction zones and put off talking, texting or playing games until they've passed by, NIPSCO said. They should have situational awareness, looking and listening for construction vehicles or equipment.

They should try to make eye contact with equipment operators to ensure that they are seen.

If possible, people should try to avoid construction sites altogether, NIPSCO said. They should always stay outside of orange cones and fenced-off areas, watching for falling objects and listening for any instructions flaggers might have.

Construciton zones are empirically dangerous, data shows. An average of 55 workers or pedestrians are killed by vehicles in construction zones every year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The National Safety Council estimates that work zone deaths have soared by 63% since 2010.