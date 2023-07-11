NIPSCO has brought online its first two Indiana solar farms, which are now generating more than 465 megawatts of electricity.

Indiana Crossroads and Dunns Bridge I Solar, NIPSCO's first two Indiana solar farms, are now operating and producing cleaner energy.

“The addition of our first solar parks to our electric generating portfolio represents meaningful investments in the state of Indiana and a direct benefit to our customers,” said NIPSCO President Mike Hooper. “These completed projects are a crucial step in advancing our long-term energy transition plan, providing sustainable, reliable and cost-effective energy now and into the future.”

The Merrillville-based utility estimates customers have gotten $60 million in direct benefits from credits it's sold from excess renewable energy it has generated thus far.

EDP Renewables North America developed Indiana Crossroads Solar, a 200-megawatt solar farm in in White County. It's expected to generate $42 million in property tax payments over the next 35 years, also contributing $2.6 million in Economic Development Agreement funds to the county.

“We are pleased to have completed the Indiana Crossroads Solar Park, which is one of five renewable energy projects EDP Renewables and NIPSCO have collaborated on in Indiana,” said Sandhya Ganapathy, EDP Renewables North America CEO. “Indiana Crossroads Solar is a shining example of how clean energy projects bring investment and economic benefits to Hoosier communities and the state of Indiana while contributing to the energy transition.”

Dunns Bridge I Solar generates 265 megawatts of electricity. It's in Jasper County near the R.M. Schahfer Generating Station, which will be retired in 2025 if NIPSCO's renewable energy transition goes according to plan. It will be followed by the construction of the Dunns Bridge II Solar Farm in Jasper and Starke counties, which will be able to produce 435 megawatts of solar energy with 75 megawatts of battery storage.

The two Dunns Bridge solar farms are expected to contribute $59 million in tax revenue after they're both online next year.

NIPSCO funded the projects with tax equity investments, also taking advantage of tax benefits in the Inflation Reduction Act. The company aims to be coal-free by 2028, reducing its carbon emissions by 90% by 2030 as compared to 2005.

It has been investing in renewable energy projects like wind that have returned $60 million in credits to customers through excess power sales since 2021.

NIPSCO built the Rosewater Wind Farm in White County and the Jordan Creek Wind Farm in Benton and Warren counties. It's also building the Cavalry Solar Farm in White County and the Fairbanks Solar Farm in Sullivan County.