NIRPC continues effort to get disaster declaration for lakeshore

The Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission is collecting information from municipalities about damage caused by Lake Michigan shoreline erosion and its high water level in an effort to convince the state to declare a disaster emergency there.

The effort follows NIRPC's passage of a resolution earlier this year urging Gov. Eric Holcomb to declare a public emergency. Days earlier, Holcomb had issued an executive order that directed the departments of Natural Resources and Homeland Security to assist in mitigation efforts, including the collection of information on the damage wind and water are causing.

NIRPC Chairman Michael Griffin, clerk-treasurer of Highland, said the executive order met many of the regional organization's requests, but that the state officials in charge of disaster response have said an emergency declaration would require "a specific incident, a specific time and a specific dollar amount."

During a Thursday commission meeting held over the Zoom online videoconferencing platform, Griffin said NIRPC has asked the 12 communities along the lakeshore to provide those details.

"The idea would be that, without the state's declaration, you can't trigger a federal declaration," Griffin said.