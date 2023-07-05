Two members of the Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission's leadership were elected to National Association of Regional Councils positions during the organization's 57th annual conference and exhibition in Detroit in June.

LaPorte County Councilman Justin Kiel, NIRPC’s immediate past chairman, was elected senior vice president of the NARC Board of Directors. Kiel is in his first term as a county council member, having served as a member of the LaCrosse Town Council for eight years prior to that.

“I look forward to continuing the great work that NARC does,” he said.

Also during the conference, NIRPC Executive Director Ty Warner assumed the chairmanship of the NARC Executive Directors Council. He succeeded Stanislaus (California) Council of Governments Executive Director Rosa De León Park.

“NIRPC has a long history of involvement in NARC,” Warner said. “Our participation has afforded us the opportunity to learn best practices from other regional councils and apply them for the benefit of our own region.”

NIRPC involvement in NARC has included two of its commissioners serving as president of the national organization. David Shafer, former clerk-treasurer of the Town of Munster, was elected president in 2013, and Beverly Shores Town Councilman Geof Benson was elected NARC president in 2019.

Benson, a former chairman of NIRPC, was awarded the NARC’s President’s Award during the Detroit conference. The award recognizes “leadership and excellence in advocating regional concepts, approaches, and programs at all levels of the regional community.”

In addition to serving as president of the NARC board, Benson was chair of the NARC Environment Committee for over four years and served on the NARC Board of Directors for 11 years. Benson served actively on the NIRPC Commission for 15 years and was twice elected chairman of NIRPC.

“Coming to these conferences year after year and taking all the information back to our regions and our councils and implementing it is just an incredible resource,” Benson said upon accepting the award.

NIRPC is a regional council of local governments and federally designated metropolitan planning organization for Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties bringing local officials together and performing comprehensive planning and programming work in the areas of transportation, economic development and environmental policy.