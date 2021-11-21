Nisi Greek Taverna to import MasterChef Greece chef, cuisine and special ingredient found on only one island

The restaurant will feature a full bar with a frequently changing list of all-Greek wine varietals, Greek liquors like Ouzo and imported beers.

"The majority of the restaurant is family dining," she said. "There will be about 10 seats at the bar."

The restaurant will seat about 115 guests and have a "small, intimate" patio for outdoor dining during the warmer months. It will employ about 20 to 25 workers and is now hiring for all positions, both in the front and back of house, as well as managers.

It will initially be open for dinner.

The Frangos family hopes to extend a spirit of Greek hospitality.

"We think of it as our little island," Frangos said. "It says in Greek on our wall, 'come and eat.' It's like coming to our house to come eat with us. It's comfortable and easy-going. We want people to enjoy good food and good drinks in a low key environment."

They decorated the old Quest space to look like a Grecian island, including with sea sponges imported from the isle of Kalymnos.

"It definitely has a serene island-like atmosphere," she said. "There are many references to the island where my husband is from, including geometrical patterns from the village."