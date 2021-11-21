Nisi Greek Taverna to import MasterChef Greece chef, cuisine and special ingredient found on only one island

Opa!
A major new Greek restaurant is headed to a prominent spot in the Tri-town. Nisi Greek Taverna is coming to the former Quest Eatery & Spirits spot at 1204 U.S. 30 in Schererville.
Dean and Katerina Frangos, who own Gino's Prime & Surf on U.S. 30 in Dyer and Bullpen Luxury Bar & Grill on U.S. 30 in Schererville, sprung into action to buy The Quest Restaurant when the longtime family-owned institution, known for its live music and traditional American fare, shuttered after more than four decades in 2019.
"It's right down the street," Katerina Frangos said. "We were familiar with the area and saw an opportunity with the building."
They considered different restaurant concepts for the space and ultimately settled on Greek. Both are Greek and saw the need for a new sit-down Greek restaurant in the area.
They partnered with Dean's father Stamatios Frangos, who owned the former Paragon Family Restaurant in Schererville, a popular family-style diner and banquet hall that closed in 2013.
"He has deep roots in Schererville," she said. "He opened the Paragon in 1982."
They teamed up to open Nisi Greek Taverna, which is named after the village in Greece Dean Frangos hails from.
"We took our time to find the right chef," she said. "Nisi Greek Taverna will be a fun modern Greek restaurant with a young chef born in Greece. He was actually a contestant on MasterChef Greece. He worked as a consultant on the menu and will come here when restaurant season is finished in Greece."
Pandelis Vouros also owns a restaurant in Greece where he works during the busy tourist season in the spring and summer. He'll cook at Nisi Greek Taverna during the off-season. He helped craft a contemporary Greek menu with fresh twists on familiar favorites.
"It will be all the classics but with fun twists," she said. "We're doing the best versions of Greek food in a fun and contemporary way with the deep-rooted flavors of Greek cuisine."
The menu will, for instance, include lamb chops, village salad, Mediterranean sea bass, grilled octopus, kebobs and homemade individually portioned gyros.
"The menu will evolve with all the seasons and what people are asking for," Katerina Frangos said. "The kitchen will definitely do fun things and do things a little different. There will be wonderful desserts and craft cocktails."
Nisi Greek Taverna will serve seafood, steak, pastas, traditional dishes and small plates.
"We feel anyone can enjoy Greek food because it's a diverse cuisine," she said. "There are many vegetarian items and dips and spreads."
Many of the ingredients will be imported straight from Greece, including oregano, mountain thyme honey from Kalymnos, and mastiha, a natural gum that grows only on the island of Chios in Greece.
"It stars on our menu," she said. "We use it as a flavoring in several dishes, desserts and cocktails. We brought it over last summer after eating and thinking about the foods we want to showcase. We've taken care and time. We weren't going to rush it. It's going to be good."
The restaurant will feature a full bar with a frequently changing list of all-Greek wine varietals, Greek liquors like Ouzo and imported beers.
"The majority of the restaurant is family dining," she said. "There will be about 10 seats at the bar."
The restaurant will seat about 115 guests and have a "small, intimate" patio for outdoor dining during the warmer months. It will employ about 20 to 25 workers and is now hiring for all positions, both in the front and back of house, as well as managers.
It will initially be open for dinner.
The Frangos family hopes to extend a spirit of Greek hospitality.
"We think of it as our little island," Frangos said. "It says in Greek on our wall, 'come and eat.' It's like coming to our house to come eat with us. It's comfortable and easy-going. We want people to enjoy good food and good drinks in a low key environment."
They decorated the old Quest space to look like a Grecian island, including with sea sponges imported from the isle of Kalymnos.
"It definitely has a serene island-like atmosphere," she said. "There are many references to the island where my husband is from, including geometrical patterns from the village."
The goal is to open before the end of the year and to host private events in the last two weeks of December. There's currently no set opening date.
"We're super-excited," she said. "We feel there's a lot of excitement in the community. People are stopping every day to find out when we'll open. We've been taking our time because we want to do it right. We're shooting for a wonderful, fun thing."
Nisi Green Taverna will be open 3-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 3-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
For more information or to apply for a job, email info@nisitavena.com or find the restaurant on Instagram.
