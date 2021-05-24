 Skip to main content
No additional COVID-19 deaths reported in NWI; 1 added statewide
alert urgent

Virus Outbreak Indiana

A medical worker pushes a cart for a customer to place a COVID-19 sample into a container at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Indianapolis on May 22.

 Associated Press

Purdue University Northwest staff members Julie Wiejak and Jodi Allen detail the school's vaccine clinic hosted at the College of Nursing. Video by Kale Wilk.

No new deaths from COVID-19 were reported in the Region's five-county area, according to official health statistics updated Monday.

A single death added statewide was reported in Elkhart County Sunday, data provided by the Indiana State Department of Health showed.

A total of 13,137 Hoosiers have died from the respiratory disease to date, including 1,579 in the Region's five-county area.

County totals include 992 in Lake County, 283 in Porter County, 217 in LaPorte County, 52 in Jasper County and 35 in Newton County, the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department reported. ISDH reports 319 deaths in Porter County.

Totals included 54,696 in Lake County, 18,888 in Porter County, 12,200 in LaPorte County, 3,774 in Jasper County, 1,103.

The Porter County Health Department doesn't provide updated case totals on weekends as of March.

Across Indiana there were 381 new cases, increasing the state's overall total to 740,564. New cases were reported between March 16 and Sunday.

All data was provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

Across the state line, Calumet City reported 3,896 cases and Lansing reported 3,469, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Seven-day positivity rates in Northwest Indiana included 6.2% in Lake County, up from 6%; 6.6% in Porter County, down from 6.7%; 7.5% in LaPorte County up from 7.4%; 8.3% in Newton County, up from 6.1%; and 9.5% in Jasper County, down from 9.9%.

Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.

A total of 41.7% of Indiana's total population have been fully vaccinated. To date, 2,428,136 Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated.

Appointments and walk-ins are welcome at the former Roosevelt High School in Gary, which is offering both the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines. The Gary clinic, which runs through June 2, is offering vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 2401 Harrison St., Gary.

A mobile clinic is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday at First Church, 5387 Ind. 10, in Wheatfield.

Walmart and Sam's Club now are offering walk-in coronavirus vaccine shots at all of its 124 pharmacies in Indiana. CVS also is accepting walk-in COVID-19 vaccination appointments at its more than 300 Hoosier locations, including in most cities and towns in Northwest Indiana.

Appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 Indiana counties have at least one vaccination site.

