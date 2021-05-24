No additional COVID-19 deaths reported in NWI; 1 added statewide

Seven-day positivity rates in Northwest Indiana included 6.2% in Lake County, up from 6%; 6.6% in Porter County, down from 6.7%; 7.5% in LaPorte County up from 7.4%; 8.3% in Newton County, up from 6.1%; and 9.5% in Jasper County, down from 9.9%.

Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.

A total of 41.7% of Indiana's total population have been fully vaccinated. To date, 2,428,136 Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated.

Appointments and walk-ins are welcome at the former Roosevelt High School in Gary, which is offering both the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines. The Gary clinic, which runs through June 2, is offering vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 2401 Harrison St., Gary.

A mobile clinic is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday at First Church, 5387 Ind. 10, in Wheatfield.

Walmart and Sam's Club now are offering walk-in coronavirus vaccine shots at all of its 124 pharmacies in Indiana. CVS also is accepting walk-in COVID-19 vaccination appointments at its more than 300 Hoosier locations, including in most cities and towns in Northwest Indiana.