No additional COVID deaths reported in NWI

Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.

The State Department of Health has updated its vaccine dashboard to reflect the number of Hoosiers who have received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Through Monday, 954,578 Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, up from 948,555 the previous day, according to state health officials.

A total of 42,631 people have received the single-dose J&J vaccine. The number of people to receive the second of two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine was 911,947.

ISDH also reported that 1,442,254 Hoosiers have received their first of two required doses, up from 1,434,023 .

There are COVID-19 testing sites available around the state, including at the Gary Health Department, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., and at the Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.