No additional COVID deaths reported in NWI

This article reflects the number of COVID-19 deaths in Porter County as reported by the Porter County Health Department. Previous reports cited numbers provided by the Indiana State Department of Health.
No additional deaths from COVID-19 in were reported across Northwest Indiana's five counties, data updated Monday showed.
A single new death was reported across Indiana, bringing the total number of Hoosiers to die from the respiratory disease to 12,537, the Indiana State Department of Health reported.
All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
A total of 1,457 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Northwest Indiana's five counties since the beginning of the pandemic, according to updated statistics provided by ISDH and the Porter County Health Department.
County totals include 910 in Lake County, 266 in Porter County, 202 in LaPorte County, 46 in Jasper County and 33 in Newton County.
State health officials listed 410 deaths statewide as probable, unchanged from the previous day. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms.
The total number of people across Northwest Indiana reported infected with COVID-19 rose to 80,351, following corrections to the previous day's totals by ISDH.
County totals include 49,457 in Lake County, up 27; 16,629 in Porter County, up 81; 10,015 in LaPorte County, up 11; 3,261 in Jasper County, up one; and 989 in Newton County, up two.
As of early March the Porter County Health Department does not provide updated case totals on weekends. The department reported 16,548 cases on Friday. The number of new cases Monday reflects the difference in cases since Friday.
Across Indiana there were 516 new positive cases. A total of 678,416 cases have been recorded across the state.
The Porter County Health Department listed one patient hospitalized and 16,147 people recovered.
Across the state line, Calumet City had 3,325 cases, up three from the previous day, and 37,090 tested. Lansing had 3,079 cases, up two, and 29,692 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 4.4% in Lake County, up from 4.3% the day before; 5.5% in Porter County, down from 5.7%; 4.3% in LaPorte County, up from 4.1%; 5.3% in Newton County, up from 5%; and 5.6% in Jasper County, up from 5.5%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
The State Department of Health has updated its vaccine dashboard to reflect the number of Hoosiers who have received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Through Monday, 954,578 Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, up from 948,555 the previous day, according to state health officials.
A total of 42,631 people have received the single-dose J&J vaccine. The number of people to receive the second of two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine was 911,947.
ISDH also reported that 1,442,254 Hoosiers have received their first of two required doses, up from 1,434,023 .
There are COVID-19 testing sites available around the state, including at the Gary Health Department, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., and at the Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 40 and up can now make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, along with health care workers, long-term care residents and first responders. Those age 40 and up can start making appointments Monday. Appointments to receive the free COVID-19 immunization shot must be made online at ourshot.in.gov, or by calling 211.
Appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 Indiana counties have at least one vaccination site.