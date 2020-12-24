No injuries reported after shots ring out in Hammond neighborhood, police say

HAMMOND — No one was injured after several people reported hearing gunshots in a Hammond neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

At 4:25 p.m. Thursday, Hammond police received several shots fired reports near the 7200 block of Chestnut Avenue.

Hammond police Lt. Steven Kellogg said in a press release officers believe multiple people were involved and potentially shooting at one another.

Kellogg added detectives are still trying to identify those involved, and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Hammond police Detective Sgt. Brian Webber at 219-852-2967.

