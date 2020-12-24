 Skip to main content
No injuries reported after shots ring out in Hammond neighborhood, police say
No injuries reported after shots ring out in Hammond neighborhood, police say

Police stock
Times file photo

HAMMOND — No one was injured after several people reported hearing gunshots in a Hammond neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

At 4:25 p.m. Thursday, Hammond police received several shots fired reports near the 7200 block of Chestnut Avenue.

Hammond police Lt. Steven Kellogg said in a press release officers believe multiple people were involved and potentially shooting at one another.

Kellogg added detectives are still trying to identify those involved, and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Hammond police Detective Sgt. Brian Webber at 219-852-2967.

Mary Freda

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

