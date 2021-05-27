No lifeguards at Michigan City's Washington Park again this year

New this year is the addition of beach mats. “We get a lot of compliments about the beach mats for special needs people,” Shinn said, because they provide a hard surface easier to walk on than sand. They also help deter walking off the beaten path, avoiding damage to the dunes.

The beach mats will be placed at the senior center parking lot and a few other access paths, he said.

Shinn expects a high number of beach visitors again this year. Last year, the park was popular because so many other beaches were closed during the peak of the pandemic. Last year was such a strange year of closures, a lot of people want to get out this year, he said.

Even if the beach is packed, the park still has plenty to offer.

“There are other things in Washington Park that can spread people out,” Shinn said, including the Old Lighthouse Museum, Millennium Park and Washington Park Zoo. The museum and zoo have separate admission fees.

The park is a Northwest Indiana gem, attracting people from throughout the Region and beyond. “I’ve heard it called the center of the universe.”

