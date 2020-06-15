You are the owner of this article.
No new coronavirus deaths reported in Region; State surpasses 40k cases
No new coronavirus deaths reported in Region; State surpasses 40k cases

Virus Outbreak Indiana

A medical worker pushes a cart for a customer to place a COVID-19 sample into a container at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site, Friday, May 22 in Indianapolis. 

 Associated Press

Lake, Porter and LaPorte County recorded no new COVID-19-related deaths on Monday, according to statistics provided by the Indiana State Health Department and local health departments.

A total of 230 people in Lake County have died from the respiratory disease. In neighboring Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties, fatality totals remained at 35, 24, 10 and one, respectively.

Lake County added 39 more coronavirus cases, bringing its total to 4,172. Porter County had one more for a total of 602. LaPorte County reported two new cases, for a total of 466.

Jasper County recorded one additional case, bringing its total to 84. Newton County's total jumped one, to 88.

There were 11 more fatalities across Indiana, bringing the state's total to 2,251 deaths. New deaths were reported between May 13 and Sunday.

The state surpassed 40,000 cases with Monday's new reported cases of 533. New cases were reported between Saturday and Sunday. 

ISDH classifies 182 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.

As of Sunday, the Porter County Health Department listed 11 patients currently hospitalized and 466 people recovered. 

A total of 355,829 people have been tested for coronavirus, with an 11.4% positive rate.

ISDH reports 30,033 have been tested in Lake County, 6,587 in Porter County, 5,614 in LaPorte County, 1,829 in Jasper County and 507 in Newton County.

New tests were reported between May 10 and Sunday.

The Westville Correctional Facility has 179 inmates and 108 staff that have tested positive for COVID-19. Nearly 180 inmates and 93 staff have recovered, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.

North Lake County Reporter

Lauren covers North Lake County government, breaking news, crime and environmental issues for The Times. She holds a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting from UIS. Contact her at lauren.cross@nwi.com or 219-933-3206.

State case tally

See a tally of Indiana COVID-19 cases as they've been chronologically logged.

